Business Matters, Ep 187: €1.4m building project at Donegal’s busiest community centre

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been finding out about a €1.4m building project at Donegal’s busiest community centre.

The sod will be turned on a new community building, with dressing rooms, at the end of March and work will begin on the development which will greatly enhance the number of people that can use the facilities, and especially the main astroturf pitch and the smaller one as well.

Funding of €600,000 has been secured from a number of state sources – not least through Pobal – and the balance will come from loans and fundraising by the centre.

To find out more about this latest development at the busy centre, Chris spoke with manager Liam O’Donnell and the chair of the management committee, Philip O’Kennedy.

And he has has a round up of some other of the week’s business stories.

