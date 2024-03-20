Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Towards of the end of the show we revealed the breaking news that Leo Varadkar was stepping down as FG leader and Taoiseach – but in hour one, we chat to Gemma who has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public who pledged financial support after her daughter become very ill during a family holiday abroad. We also chat to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair students as they head to US to represent Ireland at the prestigious VEX Robotics World Championship:

We discuss new proposals to compel garage owners to display the running costs of petrol, diesel and EV cars and later we hear how the Raphoe Community Playgroup are being forced out of their building which is impacted by defective concrete products:

We start this hour chatting to Trudy who wants to raise awareness of Colon Cancer, Chris is in with Business news before we cross the Washington to chat to Mary who is trying to trace her Donegal routed. Mid Conversation we break the news that Leo Varadkar is stepping down as FG leader and Taoiseach. We have his speech and analysis:

 

scramblers
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry continue efforts to take illegal scrambler bikes and quads off the streets

20 March 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

114 people have died in IPAS accommodation since their inception, two in Donegal

20 March 2024
joe and leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh ‘shocked’ as Taoiseach announces he’s stepping down

20 March 2024
bye leo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar confirms he is stepping down as Taoiseach

20 March 2024
Advertisement

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 March 2024
kevin gillespie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Msgr Kevin Gillespie to serve as Diocesan Administrator in Raphoe

20 March 2024

