Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Towards of the end of the show we revealed the breaking news that Leo Varadkar was stepping down as FG leader and Taoiseach – but in hour one, we chat to Gemma who has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public who pledged financial support after her daughter become very ill during a family holiday abroad. We also chat to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair students as they head to US to represent Ireland at the prestigious VEX Robotics World Championship:

We discuss new proposals to compel garage owners to display the running costs of petrol, diesel and EV cars and later we hear how the Raphoe Community Playgroup are being forced out of their building which is impacted by defective concrete products:

We start this hour chatting to Trudy who wants to raise awareness of Colon Cancer, Chris is in with Business news before we cross the Washington to chat to Mary who is trying to trace her Donegal routed. Mid Conversation we break the news that Leo Varadkar is stepping down as FG leader and Taoiseach. We have his speech and analysis: