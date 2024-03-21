Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In the first hour, Sinn Fein MEP Chris McManus drops in for a chat and we have reaction from Deputy Joe McHugh and Paddy Rooney to Leo Varadkar’s decision to resign as leader of FG and as Taoiseach:

We have further reaction to Leo Varadkar’s decision from Young Fine Gael, the Donegal Greens and Cllr Martin Harley. Later Your Voice, Your Community focuses on the Donegal Gay Walking Group:

We continue Your Voice, Your Community before its time for ‘Dear Greg….’ with Keeley. Later we chat disinformation/misinformation and Interest rates: