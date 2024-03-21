Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour, Sinn Fein MEP Chris McManus drops in for a chat and we have reaction from Deputy Joe McHugh and Paddy Rooney to Leo Varadkar’s decision to resign as leader of FG and as Taoiseach:

We have further reaction to Leo Varadkar’s decision from Young Fine Gael, the Donegal Greens and Cllr Martin Harley. Later Your Voice, Your Community focuses on the Donegal Gay Walking Group:

We continue Your Voice, Your Community before its time for ‘Dear Greg….’ with Keeley. Later we chat disinformation/misinformation and Interest rates:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

21 March 2024
Rebecca
News, Top Stories

Aontu announce candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

21 March 2024
ITIC
News, Top Stories

Increases in costs could put thousands of jobs at risk in tourism and hospitality sectors

21 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

21 March 2024
Rebecca
News, Top Stories

Aontu announce candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

21 March 2024
ITIC
News, Top Stories

Increases in costs could put thousands of jobs at risk in tourism and hospitality sectors

21 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2024
Donegal Sports Partnership
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sports Partnership allocated over €400,000 in funding through Sport Ireland

21 March 2024
chris mcmanus mep
News, Audio, Top Stories

CFP needs relooked at to create fairer coastal communities, says Midlands North-West MEP

21 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube