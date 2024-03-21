The Score – 21/03/24

This week on The Score, We hear from Finn Harps Kevin McHugh ahead of the league clash with Kerry in the First Division plus Kevin also gives us a run down on how the underage teams are progressing in national competition.

Paddy McDaid, Head of Women’s Development at Finn Harps and Ulster Amateur Interprovincial manager Stephen McConnell are also on the programme.

Plus Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald looks ahead to this weekend’s hurling league final between Donegal and Tyrone.