Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

National Oversight and Audit Commission concerned at some elements of internal auditing at Donegal County Council

The National Oversight and Audit Commission publishes its Internal Audit in Local Authorities Report 2023.

The Chair of the National Oversight and Audit Commission (NOAC), Michael McCarthy, along with the NOAC Board, has today announced the publication of NOACs report, Internal Audit in Local Authorities Report 2023.

The Report is informed by a comprehensive survey carried out by NOAC in 2023. The report noted that the 31 local authorities in Ireland are responsible for the provision of over 1,100 services and in 2022 had a combined budgeted current expenditure of €6.3bn, and capital expenditure in the region of €4.51bn.

While there were many positive results noted throughout the report, NOAC is concerned that only one local authority had completed an external quality assurance review in the last five years, that seven local authorities did not have a Fraud and Corruption Alert Plan and nine did not examine their IT risk and the adequacy of its IT policy and procedures.

Five local authorities, including Donegal, did not have a standard operating procedure or manual in place for auditing purposes.

Donegal, along with 9 other councils, are lacking in a system to confirm the independence and objectivity of their internal audit function.

Donegal was one of 15 councils which had not conducted an assessment of the adequacy of their internal audit resources in the last two years, with Donegal’s last assessment conducted in 2010.

Donegal, as well as 6 other councils, did not have a Fraud and Corruption Alert Plan.

There were 4 authorities, including Donegal, with audit planning not deemed in line with professional standards.9 councils, including Donegal, do not examine their IT Risk and adequacy of IT policy and procedures

Donegal and 5 other councils do not use trackers in their operations, which is recommended by the NOAC to create a clear audit trail and record.

The full report is available HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party endorse ‘The People’s Document’

22 March 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes four nursing home reports, three focussing on restrictive practices

22 March 2024
noac cover
News, Top Stories

National Oversight and Audit Commission concerned at some elements of internal auditing at Donegal County Council

22 March 2024
Bus Shelter
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle wants meeting with NTA to discuss bus shelter provision

22 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party endorse ‘The People’s Document’

22 March 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes four nursing home reports, three focussing on restrictive practices

22 March 2024
noac cover
News, Top Stories

National Oversight and Audit Commission concerned at some elements of internal auditing at Donegal County Council

22 March 2024
Bus Shelter
News, Audio, Top Stories

McMonagle wants meeting with NTA to discuss bus shelter provision

22 March 2024
Measles
Top Stories, Audio, News

HSE urges people in eligible people in Donegal to avail of MMR catch up programme

22 March 2024
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of his grandfather in Derrybeg

21 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube