Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Dr Joe Kelly and Katy Tyrell McCafferty who discuss life after Leo Varadkar and the potential fallout from his decision to resign:

Kirk talks of the difficulty his pregnant partner had in accessing GP care, we hear of a new state of the art scoreboard at MacCumhaill Park, John refuses to pay a TV license and Sean Quinn has details of an expanding 10,000 euro home makeover draw:

That’s Entertainment includes an update on the figure raised during last week’s Highland Radio Birthday Charity Day:

