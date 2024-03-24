100% Redress Party announce latest candidate

Charles Ward has been announced as the 100% Redress Party’s fourth candidate that will run in the local council elections this June.

Mr. Ward, hailing from Arranmore Island and now living in Drumkeen, will contest the election in the Lifford-Stranorlar Electoral Area.

Press release in full:

100% Redress Party announces its first candidate for Lifford-Stranorlar The 100% Redress Party has announced its fourth candidate to contest the June 2024 local council elections.

Charles Ward, a defective concrete blocks campaigner who was until recently a key committee member of the Mica Action Group (MAG), has said that, ‘The opportunity to advocate and fight the continued injustice being dished out to every individual by local and national government in its handling of the Defective Concrete Crisis, means that hope for Donegal has not yet been completely extinguished’.

Charles who originally hails from Arranmore Island, has lived in Drumkeen since building his dream home over 20 years ago. A Healthcare worker at a Convoy Nursing Home and father to 4 children, Charles is married to fellow campaigner Angela Ward, an Assistant Principal in the Finn Valley area and MAG PRO.

‘I have experienced first hand the physical, psychological, and financial trauma that the people of the Finn Valley area and beyond have been subject to. When people say, ‘it’s just bricks and mortar’, it tells me they have not been impacted in any way by the crisis. It is mould, it is anxiety, it is life savings decimated, it is asthma, it is relationship breakdown, it is the denial of college education, it is depression, it is suicide, it is medication, and it is so much more than ‘just bricks and mortar’. In fact, nothing about this man-made crisis is ‘just’ and it is this lack of justice and the apathy that surrounds the need for a proper 100% redress, that needs to be challenged in both the local and national arena.’

Charles notes that ‘two schemes have failed. ‘Those of you who have had your lives turned upside down by defective concrete will have witnessed the lack of support for homeowners. We are not being represented and until we gain political traction, we will continue to live in a purgatory-like situation where every day we are told to engage with a scheme that is purposely designed not to work.’

Charles encourages everyone to ensure they exercise their vote. ‘Your vote is your voice. You can be passive and complain about the injustice of the DCB crisis and the treatment of Donegal families or you can send a clear message to those in authority that you do not accept that your neighbour, your colleague, your friend, your family member is treated with contempt and disregard. This could be any one of us. It is past time that Donegal people sent a clear message to those who backslap, self-congratulate, boast, mislead, and lie that we are not fools, that we know our worth and that we deserve respect and 100% redress.’

Charles will work to rebuild and continue to develop our communities. It is his mission to secure investment for our youth, older people, and those with additional needs.

Charles asks, ‘that the Lifford and Finn Valley community stand together and work shoulder to shoulder to take back our proud County by voting Charles Ward No. 1.’