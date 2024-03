Ryan McHugh, a key player in Jim McGuinness’ Donegal set up, says he is hopeful of recovering in time to play against Armagh in next Sunday’s Allianz National League Division 2 Final in Croke Park.

McHugh was forced off after getting a “bang” on his shoulder in the 2nd half of Donegal’s victory over Meath in Ballybofey last night.

The Kilcar man spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney after full time in MacCumhaill Park…