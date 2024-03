Maternity leave must be given to women who have stillborn babies, regardless of the length of the pregnancy.

That the view of Donegal Aontu representative, Mary T Sweeney.

The party are resubmitting a Bill to have all stillborn babies included on the national register.

At current, the register only covers stillborn babies which are born at 24 weeks or more and weighing 500 grammes or more.

Sweeney, who is contesting the upcoming local elections says families need the time to grieve: