Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

Public consultation should not be a ‘tick the box exercise’.

That’s what Letterkenny Cllr Ciaran Brogan told the Lifford Chamber at a meeting of Donegal County Council as discussions around proposed active travel works on the Kilmacrennan Road from the Hospital Roundabout to Knocknamona got underway.

Several objections were made by members from Letterkenny Municipal District, saying the decision shouldn’t be rushed and that there were particular concerns surrounding ambulance access to the hospital.

Cllr. Liam Blaney questioned the level of public consultation with the emergency services, saying the fire services were totally unaware of the proposed plans, and the ambulance service had just been made aware last week.

It was his view that the public consultation process be re-examined with those directly affected to be contacted.

Responding, the Director of Roads and Transportation, Mr. Brian Canon said that the emergency services were written to directly regarding the matter and an online meeting took place in recent days in which ambulance personnel were in attendance.

He acknowledged that this may not be the individuals that Cllr. Blaney had been in contact with.

Mr. Canon also highlighted that elected members are against a deadline to make a decision, and if that is missed, funding will no longer be available from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to see the works proceed.

Cllr. Gerry McMonagle then proposed that a special meeting be held today of the Letterkenny MD members to further discuss the matter.

The sentiment was shared by many councillors that further meetings are required.

It is yet to be decided whether that will take place today.