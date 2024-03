Donegal is the cheapest county for housing while Dublin remains the most expensive place in Ireland to buy a house.

The figures contained in the Irish Independent/REA Average House Price Index show the national average price of a three bed semi detached is around €308,000.

Average prices in Donegal are €162,500, up 1.6% in the last three months.

It’s in stark contrast to an average asking price of over €517,000 in Dublin.