Police have issued a warning after a helicopter pilot reported a near miss with a drone in the vicinity of Foyle Bridge in Derry yesterday afternoon.

The drone was operating at an altitude of 1000 feet, which is both illegal and extremely dangerous for the aircraft and any occupants.

Drone users are reminded that a drone should never fly more than 400 feet from the ground and never in a Fly Restricted Zone.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police.