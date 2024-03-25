Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In hour one, we have an update on a meeting of the Save Our St Joseph’s Hospital Committee about the future of services, we then speak to the owner of houses in Ballymacool, some of the residents are facing eviction:

It’s a busy hour with listener’s comments and a preview of Relay for Life in May – Majella O’Donnell and Seamus Devine:

We hear of a fundraising event to support young artists in a RDS music competition, Brendan Devenney talks GAA, ‘Monday Focus’ looks forward to a critical public meeting of the Defective Concrete Products Crisis and we chat to underwater film maker Ken O’Sullivan:

Fountain 2
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI treating criminal damage in the Fountain and Irish Street as sectarian hate crimes

25 March 2024
knonamona
Top Stories, News

Calls for public consultation revamp in light of active travel plan confusion

25 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2024
Untitled design (2)
News, Top Stories

241% jump in blackmail and extortion offences in Donegal

25 March 2024
