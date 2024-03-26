Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Break-in at house undergoing renovations on Inch Island

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Castlequarter, Inch Island between Thursday the 7 th of March and Thursday the 21 st of March.

A property in the area which was undergoing renovations was entered through a bedroom window that had been left ajar. Entry to the rest of the house was not possible as the hallway was full
of furniture, blocking the door.

Nothing was stolen, and nothing was damaged. It was only when the furniture was moved recently that the break in was discovered, as items in the bedroom had been moved.

Gardaí in Buncrana can be contacted on 074-9320540 by anyone who has any information or noticed anything suspicious in the area.
relevant information.

