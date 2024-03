Gardai in Donegal are urging anyone with information about the drugs trade in Donegal to come forward.

It’s after two people appeared in court yesterday in connection with the discovery of over €26,000 worth of drugs at the weekend in Letterkenny and Ramelton.

During the Community Garda Information slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty told Greg Hughes it shows the Divisional Drugs Unit in Donegal is working hard………