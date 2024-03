Hundreds of nappies have been found dumped in West Donegal.

This incident of illegal dumping in Meenaleck is the latest after nappies were found strewn across roadsides in Annagry and Gweedore.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig is again calling on Donegal County Council to do more to tackle illegal dumping.

He believes additional recycling centres need to be delivered: