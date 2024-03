Publicans have expressed concern over the latest price rises announced by Diageo.

The cost of a pint is set to go up by 6 cent next month.

The company behind some of the country’s most popular drinks, like Guinness, Smithwick’s and Hop House 13, say the rise is due to increased input costs.

CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, Pat Crotty, says the change comes at a time when the sector already faces increased costs: