Business Matters, Ep 188: Credit Unions move with the times – plus digital payment growth for CleverCards

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at the big increase in credit union membership and the expansion of services offered by credit unions. He also looks at the surge in digital payments and the growth of an Irish company, CleverCards, and examines the trends as we becoming an increasingly cashless society.

Firstly, he get the views of David Malone, CEO of the Irish League of Credit Unions, and finds out more about how credit unions are filling the gap left by the closure of many bank branches and how they now offer services including mortgages and current accounts.

Then, we hear from Kealan Lennon, founder and CEO of CleverCards, a digital payments platform that enables businesses to issue configurable Mastercards. As a leader in the fintech industry, Kealan has extensive insight into emerging trends in this sector.

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Rio 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rio Ferdinand backs cross-border project to help build relationships for young people across Ireland

27 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

27 March 2024
8A2195A9-DB2C-44CA-9227-8F7BC0AADC1C
News, Audio, Top Stories

The People's Document public meeting – Recap

27 March 2024
Advertisement

Business Matters, Ep 188: Credit Unions move with the times – plus digital payment growth for CleverCards

27 March 2024

