Business Matters, Ep 188: Credit Unions move with the times – plus digital payment growth for CleverCards

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at the big increase in credit union membership and the expansion of services offered by credit unions. He also looks at the surge in digital payments and the growth of an Irish company, CleverCards, and examines the trends as we becoming an increasingly cashless society.

Firstly, he get the views of David Malone, CEO of the Irish League of Credit Unions, and finds out more about how credit unions are filling the gap left by the closure of many bank branches and how they now offer services including mortgages and current accounts.

Then, we hear from Kealan Lennon, founder and CEO of CleverCards, a digital payments platform that enables businesses to issue configurable Mastercards. As a leader in the fintech industry, Kealan has extensive insight into emerging trends in this sector.