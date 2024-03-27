Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Donal Kavanagh’s in the hot seat today, and after the paper review, Michaela Clarke brings us a comprehensive report on last night’s ‘People’s Document’ meeting held in Buncrana. Amy Nolan from the Irish Cancer Society talks about discussing cancer with children, and we hear of the heroic actions that led to a Donegal Garda Sergeanr receiving the Scot Medal for bravery………

Anne tells us about her experiences with Bus Eireann as she attempted to travel back to London last week, Anne Sweeney announces her candidacy for the forthcoming local elections, and we meet 11 year old Jack Deehan  McVeigh, the new Irish Under 12 pool champion……….  

In hour three, our Wellness Wednesday spot examines the use of RTT to treat eating disorders, Chris Ashmore briefs us on the latest Business Matters podcast, and Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the need for a dedicated respite centre for children…….    

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rio 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rio Ferdinand backs cross-border project to help build relationships for young people across Ireland

27 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

27 March 2024
8A2195A9-DB2C-44CA-9227-8F7BC0AADC1C
News, Audio, Top Stories

The People’s Document public meeting – Recap

27 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Rio 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rio Ferdinand backs cross-border project to help build relationships for young people across Ireland

27 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

27 March 2024
8A2195A9-DB2C-44CA-9227-8F7BC0AADC1C
News, Audio, Top Stories

The People’s Document public meeting – Recap

27 March 2024
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Surveys conducted by DCC reveal true picture of dereliction

27 March 2024
BM DAVID MALONE AND KEALAN LENNON
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 188: Credit Unions move with the times – plus digital payment growth for CleverCards

27 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube