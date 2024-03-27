Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Donal Kavanagh’s in the hot seat today, and after the paper review, Michaela Clarke brings us a comprehensive report on last night’s ‘People’s Document’ meeting held in Buncrana. Amy Nolan from the Irish Cancer Society talks about discussing cancer with children, and we hear of the heroic actions that led to a Donegal Garda Sergeanr receiving the Scot Medal for bravery………

Anne tells us about her experiences with Bus Eireann as she attempted to travel back to London last week, Anne Sweeney announces her candidacy for the forthcoming local elections, and we meet 11 year old Jack Deehan McVeigh, the new Irish Under 12 pool champion……….

In hour three, our Wellness Wednesday spot examines the use of RTT to treat eating disorders, Chris Ashmore briefs us on the latest Business Matters podcast, and Cllr Gerry McMonagle discusses the need for a dedicated respite centre for children…….