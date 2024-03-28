Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

As tomorrow is Good Friday, we have our panel in a day early, with Donal Kavanagh  joined by Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Mary Harte and Grainne Hines. We discuss Simon Harris’s imminent nomination as Taoiseach, the potential impact of the latest alcohol price rises, and whether 16 year olds should be able to vote…..  

Your Voice, Your Community focuses on the Donegal Horizons Training Centres, and we discuss the Deposit Return Scheme…….

Sean Quinn joins us in studio to unveil the five winners of the Community Hero initiative embarked on some time ago by Highland Radio, we’re then joined by CEO Fionnuala Rabbit for the first cash draw in our Home Makeover Giveaway, and we discuss he campaign to restore day services in Carndonagh………. 

Top Stories

Helen McEntee
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal beneficiaries as McEntee announces extra funding for DSGBV services

28 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 March 2024
IMG_5591
News, Top Stories

Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of Donegal

28 March 2024
Glebe House and Gallery Co Donegal
News, Top Stories

Almost 165,000 people visited OPW owned sites in Donegal in 2023

28 March 2024
