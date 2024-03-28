Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



As tomorrow is Good Friday, we have our panel in a day early, with Donal Kavanagh joined by Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Mary Harte and Grainne Hines. We discuss Simon Harris’s imminent nomination as Taoiseach, the potential impact of the latest alcohol price rises, and whether 16 year olds should be able to vote…..

Your Voice, Your Community focuses on the Donegal Horizons Training Centres, and we discuss the Deposit Return Scheme…….

Sean Quinn joins us in studio to unveil the five winners of the Community Hero initiative embarked on some time ago by Highland Radio, we’re then joined by CEO Fionnuala Rabbit for the first cash draw in our Home Makeover Giveaway, and we discuss he campaign to restore day services in Carndonagh……….