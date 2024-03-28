The Score – 28/03/24

This week on The Score, we’ve been looking ahead to a bumper Bank Holiday weekend of action

The Allianz National Football Leagues draw to an exciting conclusion with the league finals in Croke Park – former Donegal GAA star Frank McGlynn offers his thoughts.

We’ll also hear from Anthony Gorman on a busy weekend of League of Ireland matches and John Francis Doogan gives his views ahead of the Donegal League’s Oscar Traynor Interleague semi-final against the Waterford and Junior League.

There’s rugby action too with Alex McDonald previewing City of Derry’s Ulster Junior Cup Final meting with Dromore.

The Score this evening was presented by Diarmaid Doherty.