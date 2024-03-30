Bring it on – Happy Harps now face Bray Wanderers on Bank Holiday Monday

Finn Harps are getting it right – on and off the pitch.

The Donegal club went second in SSE Airtricity First Division with a 1-0 win away to previously unbeaten Treaty United on Friday and they now go into Bank Holiday Monday’s game against Bray Wanderers in Ballybofey with a spring in their step. Kick-off is 5.00 pm.

Speaking to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport, Harps Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell, noted how so much hard work is paying off and there is a real community feel about the club as well.