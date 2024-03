Limavady United have beaten Institute on penalties in this afternoon’s North-West Senior Cup Final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

‘Stute went in a goal to the good at half time but Limavady struck twice in the 2nd half and looked like they were on their way to a 2-1 victory.

BJ Banda’s late equaliser made it 2-2 and forced the game to spot-kicks, but it was Limavady who kept their cool to win 3-2 on penalties.