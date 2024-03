Kilmacrennan rider Richard Kerr and his team at AMD Motorsport are setting their sights on the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Championship that begins in Alabama in May.

Kerr will continue to be a Honda-supported rider at the championship and says he wants to “let the racing do the talking” when he crosses the Atlantic.

The 23 year-old joined Chris Ashmore on Highland Radio Saturday Sport today…