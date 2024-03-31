Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Active Donegal – Part 1 / Donegal Sports Partnership

Donegal Sports Partnership Chief Executive Officer Myles Sweeney, Lead for Sport  Inclusion  Therese Laverty and  Sport Inclusion Officer Hugh Carlin.

Active Donegal – a series which looks at how sport is feeding into the Donegal communities and how physical activity is being encouraged.

We link up with organisations and local clubs to highlight what sports and activities are available for the diverse groups and communities in the north west region.

In part one, we hear of the various programmes to promote and encourage physical activities run by the Donegal Sport Partnership, who’s primary focus is participation, inclusion and interaction.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Staff member of Donegal Sports Partnership portraits for social media and other promotion needs.
Audio, Active Donegal, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal – Part 1 / Donegal Sports Partnership

31 March 2024
Putin
News, Top Stories

Putin signs decree to command 150,000 Russians for military service

31 March 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for criminal damage in Ballybofey

31 March 2024
captains lift
News

Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

31 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Staff member of Donegal Sports Partnership portraits for social media and other promotion needs.
Audio, Active Donegal, Playback, Top Stories

Active Donegal – Part 1 / Donegal Sports Partnership

31 March 2024
Putin
News, Top Stories

Putin signs decree to command 150,000 Russians for military service

31 March 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested for criminal damage in Ballybofey

31 March 2024
captains lift
News

Donegal defeat Armagh in Croke Park to claim Division 2 crown

31 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Cyclist killed in Co. Kildare

31 March 2024
gpo an post
News, Audio, Top Stories

Optimism and hope felt at 1916 Easter Commemoration today at GPO – Mary Lou McDonald

31 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube