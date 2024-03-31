Active Donegal – Part 1 / Donegal Sports Partnership

Active Donegal – a series which looks at how sport is feeding into the Donegal communities and how physical activity is being encouraged.
We link up with organisations and local clubs to highlight what sports and activities are available for the diverse groups and communities in the north west region.
In part one, we hear of the various programmes to promote and encourage physical activities run by the Donegal Sport Partnership, who’s primary focus is participation, inclusion and interaction.
