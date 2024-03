Derry defeated Tyrone on a score-line of 1-14 to 1-08 in the National Hurling League Division 2B Final yesterday evening (Saturday).

The Oakleaf county were heavy favourites heading into the contest but didn’t have it all their own way, as the sides entered the final 10 minutes level.

Eventually, it was Derry who pushed on and managed to get the win.

Manager Johnny McGarvey spoke to Francis Mooney at full-time…