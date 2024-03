Derry have beaten Dublin on penalties in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final at Croke Park.

The game finished Dublin 2-21 – 3-18 Derry after extra time and a penalty shoot-out was required to separate the sides.

Odhran Lynch saved two penalties to give Mickey Harte’s side the win.

Michael McMullan was on hand at full-time to give his report on the game…