€1 million Lotto winner bought Quick Pick in Moville

The National Lottery has announced two €1m winners, one in Donegal and one in Dublin.

The lucky winner from Donegal bought their Quick Pick ticket in Doherty’s Centra in Moville on March 29th.

Players in Donegal are urged to check their tickets to see if they could be the lucky winner.

The player in Dublin, who won the top prize of €1 million in Friday’s Daily Million draw, has been sent a notification of their win from the National Lottery.

Press release in full:

Two millionaires in two days as National Lottery players in Donegal and Dublin celebrate cracking Easter weekend!

Lotto win in Moville! Donegal players urged to check their tickets following €1 million Lotto Plus Raffle promotion.

Online player in Dublin scoops €1 million Good Friday Daily Million top prize.

Celebrations may be well underway in Donegal and Dublin this Easter Sunday after two separate players have become brand new millionaires following the weekend National Lottery draws.

A Lotto player in Co. Donegal had a life-changing Easter Saturday after winning an incredible €1 million in last night’s special Lotto Plus Raffle event. The Donegal player scooped the special prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on Friday 29th March.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw ONE Donegal player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player has won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 8794.

A National Lottery delegation will travel to Doherty’s Centra store in Moville tomorrow (Easter Monday) at 12 noon to celebrate the win.

Meanwhile, another National Lottery player, this time in Dublin has also become an overnight millionaire after they scooped the top prize of €1 million in Friday’s 9PM Daily Million draw. The Dubliner won the life-changing prize with a €2 Quick Pick ticket which they purchased online.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification and email has been sent to the Dublin winner’s online account.

The two biggest winners from the Easter weekend National Lottery draws are both advised to make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It has been an incredible Easter weekend for two of our big winners from Donegal and Dublin. Saturday night’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws saw over 103,000 players nationwide win prizes. This includes a Donegal player who won the life-changing amount of €1 million in a special Lotto Plus Raffle event which guaranteed that one player would win that huge amount in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize. We are advising all our players in Moville in Donegal to carefully check their tickets today as one player now has a ticket worth €1,000,500. The winner should sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. As soon as the winning ticket holder contacts our prize claims team, we will make arrangements for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.”

“And of course, that was not our only big winner of the weekend. We are now calling on our online players in Dublin to check their emails because one of these players has an incredibly special notification waiting for them on their online account to inform them that they are a millionaire after winning the €1 million Daily Million top prize from the Good Friday 9PM draw.”

As there was no outright winner of the €6.5 millon Lotto jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €6.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.