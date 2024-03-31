Inishowen Football League Results 31/03/24

GOOD FRIDAY 29th March
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Glengad United 0-6 Cockhill Celtic
Moville Celtic 1-3 Buncrana Hearts
Strand Hotel Division One
Cockhill Youths 1-0 Dunree United
Rashenny FC 2-1 Culdaff FC
Redcastle United 4-1 Greencastle Youths
SATURDAY 30th March
Inish Grass Division Two Shield Final
Culdaff Res 1-3 Cockhill Colts
SUNDAY 31ST March
Donegal Signs Challenge Cup ¼ Finals
Greencastle FC 2-3 Cockhill Celtic
Buncrana Hearts 5-2 Illies Celtic
Strand Hotel Division One
Greencastle Youths 2-0 QPS
Culdaff FC 2-0 Buncrana Res
Hannon Greene FR O’ Gara Cup
Cockhill RES 2-4 Rashenny FC
Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Sea Rovers 2-0 QPS