Derry and Dublin needed penalties to decide the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Champions this evening in Croke Park.

The game finished 2-21 to 3-18 after extra time and it was Derry who emerged victorious after goalkeeper Odhran Lynch saved 2 spot-kicks.

Derry manager Mickey Harte was happy to get over the line on what he described as a “strange day” and says his side needed the win more than Dublin.

Harte spoke to Michael McMullan after the game…