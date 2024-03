Donegal’s Oisin Gallen and Ciaran Thompson kicked 4 points each today as Donegal defeated Armagh in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final at Croke Park.

Oisin Gallen spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney at full time and acknowledged how important it is to have a big squad…

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly caught up with stand-in captain Ciaran Thompson to tell us how it felt to climb the steps of Croke Park and lift silverware on his 100th appearance for the county…