Rugby: City of Derry lose out to Dromore in Ulster Junior Cup Final

City of Derry were defeated by Dromore in yesterday’s Ulster Junior Cup Final at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

The match finished 30-17 and, even though Dromore finished with 13 men, Derry couldn’t find a way back into the game after going behind early on.

Dromore started brightly and stormed into a 15-point lead inside 20 minutes.

Having trailed by 17 points at half time, City of Derry’s fate was all but sealed just after the re-start as Dromore ran home another try.

That made it 27-3 and even though Richard McCarter’s men grew into the contest from then on, it was too little too late as Dromore saw out the victory.