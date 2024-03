Tyrone were beaten 1-14 to 1-8 by Derry in the National Hurling League Division 2B Final yesterday evening (Saturday).

In what was a dogged affair, the sides were level with 10 minutes to play but it was Derry who prevailed to claim the league title.

Tyrone manager Stephen McGarry spoke to the press after the game and said that even though the result didn’t go their way, he was “immensely proud” of his players…