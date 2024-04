An Garda Síochána are asking the public for their views on a Code of Practice document being drafted for Body Worn Cameras.

The Code of Practice document and the feedback form are available on the Garda website.

The deadline for feedback submissions is on Friday, April 19th.

More information can be found here: https://garda.ie/en/about-us/our-departments/office-of-corporate-communications/news-media/garda-siochana-recording-devices-act-2023-code-of-practice.html