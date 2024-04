A car was stolen in Letterkenny sometime between 8.30pm on Saturday 30th March and 3.30am on Sunday 31st March.

The vehicle in question is a Silver Toyota Vitz with a partial registration of ‘162 OY’ and was stolen from Meadowbank Park, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the stolen car to get in contact with Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.