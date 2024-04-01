€1 million Lotto winner in Donegal yet to claim prize

The winner of a €1 million Lotto Plus ticket has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

The wining Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday night at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville.

Players from the area are being urged to check their tickets carefully from Saturday’s draw.

Shop owner Gerry Doherty has expressed how excited he is for the winner but also for the store, with this year marking its 40th year in business.

A memorable Monday in Moville with Lotto celebrations at Doherty’s Centra following big weekend win.

The National Lottery continue to appeal to Donegal Lotto players to check their tickets from Saturday night’s draw.

Photo caption: Shop owner Gerry Doherty was pictured celebrating with staff members outside the Centra store in Moville after it was announced that they sold the winning Lotto Plus Raffle ticket in Saturday night’s draw worth €1 million.

There was a buzz around the town of Moville for Bank Holiday Monday after it was announced that a Donegal Lotto player became the 7th National Lottery millionaire of 2024. The Donegal player won the life-changing prize of €1 million in the special Lotto Plus Raffle event on Saturday night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket at Doherty’s Centra store in Moville on Friday 29th March.

Shop owner Gerry Doherty was thrilled to hear that one of his customers was having the most memorable Easter weekend: “I was absolutely delighted to get the call from the National Lottery to say that we sold the €1 million winning ticket in Saturday’s draw. It’s absolutely life-changing for the winner but even for the store, this is a big year for us so it’s perfect timing for a big win. 2024 marks 40 years that the Doherty business has been in operation and 20 years that the store has been open too so this really gives us even more to celebrate. All of the staff here in store are delighted that one of our customers is now a millionaire and I am planning on putting the agent selling bonus to good use by throwing a big party for the entire team – it’s important to celebrate these things and what better excuse could there be! We have been saying all weekend that we hope the winner has checked their ticket by now. Imagine seeing that amount pop up when you check your Raffle number! We are telling everyone popping into the shop to make sure they check their tickets because you never know, it could be you!”

While the Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every drawn, the Saturday 29th March draw saw a Donegal player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn on Saturday night were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player has won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 8794.

The Donegal winner, who now has a ticket worth €1 million, is yet to come forward. The National Lottery are urging all Lotto players who may have purchased their tickets at Doherty’s Centra in Moville to carefully check their tickets from Saturday’s draw as one player has a life-changing prize waiting for them. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prize in Lotto HQ.

