Harps defeat Bray to go 1 point off top spot

Finn Harps are now just 1 point off top spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 2-0 home victory against Bray Wanderers at Finn Park this evening.

David Cawley broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time as he slotted home after being played in from a Tony McNamee free-kick.

As Bray pushed for a late equaliser, McNamee broke free to add a second goal on 90 minutes to secure the 3 points.

The result means Harps now sit just 1 point behind leaders Cork City, who were unable to find a winner against Wexford earlier today.

Diarmuid Doherty and Declan Boyle reported live from Ballybofey at full time…