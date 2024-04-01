Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Harps defeat Bray to go 1 point off top spot

 

Finn Harps are now just 1 point off top spot in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after a 2-0 home victory against Bray Wanderers at Finn Park this evening.

David Cawley broke the deadlock in first half stoppage time as he slotted home after being played in from a Tony McNamee free-kick.

As Bray pushed for a late equaliser, McNamee broke free to add a second goal on 90 minutes to secure the 3 points.

The result means Harps now sit just 1 point behind leaders Cork City, who were unable to find a winner against Wexford earlier today.

Diarmuid Doherty and Declan Boyle reported live from Ballybofey at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

car BMG
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested & vehicle seized near Barnesmore Gap

1 April 2024
silver car
News, Top Stories

Car stolen in Letterkenny

1 April 2024
edwin poots
News, Audio, Top Stories

Edwin Poots possible new DUP leader

1 April 2024
classroom
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teachers returning from abroad deserve more – Irish National Teachers’ Organisation

1 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

car BMG
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested & vehicle seized near Barnesmore Gap

1 April 2024
silver car
News, Top Stories

Car stolen in Letterkenny

1 April 2024
edwin poots
News, Audio, Top Stories

Edwin Poots possible new DUP leader

1 April 2024
classroom
News, Audio, Top Stories

Teachers returning from abroad deserve more – Irish National Teachers’ Organisation

1 April 2024
petrol-bomb1
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of people with petrol bombs in Creggan

1 April 2024
NO REPRO FEE 1ST APRIL 2024. Staff at Staff at Doherty’s Centre Moville celebrate selling a winning €1,000,500 Lottery ticket for the Easter Weekend draw from left are Caoimhe Farren, Teresa Doherty, Eileen Breslin, Fran Whearty, National Lottery. Gerry Doherty, Store Owner, Justine McLaughlin, Fergal McDermott, Tina Gill, Martina McLaughlin and Brendan Doherty, Store manager . Photo Clive Wasson / Mac Innes Photography
News, Top Stories

€1 million Lotto winner in Donegal yet to claim prize

1 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube