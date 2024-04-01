Police investigate arson attack on house in Coleraine

Police in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack in the Laburnum Place area last night.

PSNI Report in full

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack at a property in Coleraine.

Police received a report shortly after 8.35pm on Sunday, 31st March that a house was well alight in the Laburnum Place area of the town.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

Extensive damage was caused to the house as a result of the fire which is believed to have started in the living room area.

Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no serious injuries were reported.

One man, however, did require medical attention for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1531 31/03/24.

We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Laburnum Place area between 8pm and just before 8.30pm, to get in touch.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/