Derry City travelled to Tolka Park to play Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Neither side could find a breakthrough as the game finished 0-0.

The result means Shelbourne are now 8 points clear at the top of the table after St. Pats handed Sligo Rovers their second league defeat of the season.

Meanwhile, Derry sit 3rd and will be satisfied to come away from tonight’s game with a point against an impressive Shelbourne side.