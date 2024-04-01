Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Youth arrested after assault on train between Portrush and Coleraine

Police in Coleraine have arrested a teenage boy following an assault on a train last night.

Just before 9.20 last night, police received a report that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which departed the station at approximately 9pm.

When police arrived at Coleraine Train Station, a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to come forward.

classroom
Audio, News, Top Stories

Teachers returning from abroad deserve more – Irish National Teachers’ Organisation

1 April 2024
petrol-bomb1
News, Top Stories

PSNI warn of people with petrol bombs in Creggan

1 April 2024
NO REPRO FEE 1ST APRIL 2024. Staff at Staff at Doherty’s Centre Moville celebrate selling a winning €1,000,500 Lottery ticket for the Easter Weekend draw from left are Caoimhe Farren, Teresa Doherty, Eileen Breslin, Fran Whearty, National Lottery. Gerry Doherty, Store Owner, Justine McLaughlin, Fergal McDermott, Tina Gill, Martina McLaughlin and Brendan Doherty, Store manager . Photo Clive Wasson / Mac Innes Photography
News, Top Stories

€1 million Lotto winner in Donegal yet to claim prize

1 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigate arson attack on house in Coleraine

1 April 2024
