Youth arrested after assault on train between Portrush and Coleraine

Police in Coleraine have arrested a teenage boy following an assault on a train last night.

Just before 9.20 last night, police received a report that a man had been assaulted on a train travelling from Portrush to Coleraine, which departed the station at approximately 9pm.

When police arrived at Coleraine Train Station, a number of people had already been removed from the train following an altercation on-board.

During this disturbance an object was thrown and injured a member of the public, a man, aged in his 30s. He required hospital treatment for a head injury.

A short time later officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, and disorderly behaviour. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to come forward.