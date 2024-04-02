15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

The number of new electric cars being registered in Donegal is down just 15%.

Meanwhile, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the number of new car registrations for the month of March was up almost 15% when compared to the same period last year.

That’s in stark contrast to the national picture with new car registrations nationally recording a 16% decrease.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says the notable decline in electric vehicles highlights the ongoing challenge of transitioning to electrification.