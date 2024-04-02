Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

The number of new electric cars being registered in Donegal is down just 15%.

Meanwhile, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the number of new car registrations for the month of March was up almost 15% when compared to the same period last year.

That’s in stark contrast to the national picture with new car registrations nationally recording a 16% decrease.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says the notable decline in electric vehicles highlights the ongoing challenge of transitioning to electrification.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving under the influence

2 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving under the influence

2 April 2024
Swan Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child left traumatised after being knocked off bike by dog in Swan Park

2 April 2024
Launch sponsor photo - Mc Elhinneys
News

Mc Elhinney’s Department Store Named Official Sponsors of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2024

2 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube