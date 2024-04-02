1,529 asylum seekers are now without shelter in Ireland.

The Department of Integration has struggled to house international protection applicants arriving here due to a shortage of available accommodation and have been unable to offer single, male asylum seekers accommodation since the start of December.

Meanwhile, many of those without state provided accommodation are sleeping rough in Dublin city centre, with scores of homeless asylum seekers sleeping in tents outside the International Protection Office.

The UN’s Refugee Agency has described the Governments failure to address the issues of asylum seekers being left homeless as “frustrating”.