Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

GAA – Thompson and McEvoy nominated for Player of the Week; Team of the Week revealed

Donegal’s Ciarán Thompson, Derry’s Eoin McEvoy, and  Westmeath’s Sam McCartan are this week’s nominees for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

On his 100th senior appearance for Donegal, team captain Ciarán Thompson produced a man of the match display in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 Final success against Armagh. He scored four points, three of them from play, and was consistently influential when in possession.

Derry centre-back McEvoy produced a sensational display in their Allianz Football League Division 1 victory over Dublin on Sunday. Defensively solid, he also scored 2-2 from centre-back and both goals were spectacular.

Meanwhile Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan hailed Sam McCartan’s performance in their Allianz Football League Division 3 Final victory over Down as “one of the best performances that a Westmeath man has ever given in Croke Park”. 

Players of the Week are decided based on votes cast by followers of the Official GAA Instagram page. Voting closes at 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The GAA’s football team of the week has been announced today.

It includes five Derry players, Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy and Brendan Rogers and Ethan Doherty, and four from Donegal, Ciaran Moore, Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, and Oisin Gallen.

The full team can be seen here on this graphic:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Eoin McEvoy, Sam McCartan and Ciaran Thompson
Audio

GAA – Thompson and McEvoy nominated for Player of the Week; Team of the Week revealed

2 April 2024
hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Eoin McEvoy, Sam McCartan and Ciaran Thompson
Audio

GAA – Thompson and McEvoy nominated for Player of the Week; Team of the Week revealed

2 April 2024
hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving under the influence

2 April 2024
Swan Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child left traumatised after being knocked off bike by dog in Swan Park

2 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube