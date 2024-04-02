GAA – Thompson and McEvoy nominated for Player of the Week; Team of the Week revealed

Donegal’s Ciarán Thompson, Derry’s Eoin McEvoy, and Westmeath’s Sam McCartan are this week’s nominees for GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

On his 100th senior appearance for Donegal, team captain Ciarán Thompson produced a man of the match display in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 Final success against Armagh. He scored four points, three of them from play, and was consistently influential when in possession.

Derry centre-back McEvoy produced a sensational display in their Allianz Football League Division 1 victory over Dublin on Sunday. Defensively solid, he also scored 2-2 from centre-back and both goals were spectacular.

Meanwhile Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan hailed Sam McCartan’s performance in their Allianz Football League Division 3 Final victory over Down as “one of the best performances that a Westmeath man has ever given in Croke Park”.

Players of the Week are decided based on votes cast by followers of the Official GAA Instagram page. Voting closes at 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The GAA’s football team of the week has been announced today.

It includes five Derry players, Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Eoin McEvoy and Brendan Rogers and Ethan Doherty, and four from Donegal, Ciaran Moore, Shane O’Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, and Oisin Gallen.

The full team can be seen here on this graphic: