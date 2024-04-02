Mc Elhinney’s Department Store Named Official Sponsors of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2024

Highland Radio is delighted to announce its partnership with Mc Elhinney’s Department Store as the official sponsors of the esteemed Customer Service Awards 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, combining their commitment to customer service and community engagement.

The Highland Radio Customer Service Awards, now proudly supported by Mc Elhinney’s, celebrates outstanding businesses and individuals who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service to their customers. As the leading department store in the region, Mc Elhinney’s recognizes the importance of recognizing and rewarding customer care.

Sean Quinn, Sales Manager at Highland Radio, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Mc Elhinney’s Department Store as the sponsors of the Customer Service Awards 2024. Their dedication to delivering excellent service aligns perfectly with the ethos of these awards, and we look forward to working together to shine a spotlight on businesses that prioritize customer satisfaction.”

Sandra Devenney, General Manager of Mc Elhinney’s, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “At Mc Elhinney’s, providing an unparalleled shopping experience for our customers is at the heart of everything we do. We are honoured to partner with Highland Radio in recognizing and celebrating businesses that share our passion for outstanding customer service. Together, we aim to inspire others and foster a culture of excellence within our community.”

The Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2024, supported by Mc Elhinney’s Department Store, will continue to uphold its tradition of acknowledging the dedication and hard work of businesses across the region. Nominations for the awards are now open, and the ceremony that will take place on Sunday 9th June in the Mount Errigal Hotel promises to be a memorable occasion celebrating the best in customer service.

For more information about the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2024 and how to nominate, please visit highlandradio.com