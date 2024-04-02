NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

The National Union of Journalists says it strongly condemns the harassment of reporters and photographers covering Easter Rising commemorations in Derry yesterday.

It says a number of petrol bombs were thrown towards journalists gathered to report on a parade in the Creggan area of the city, and a media crew was chased from the area by a group wearing balaclavas.

In a statement, the union says “this type of behaviour has no place in a democratic society”, and described it as a “depressing development” just weeks before the anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.