Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

The National Union of Journalists says it strongly condemns the harassment of reporters and photographers covering Easter Rising commemorations in Derry yesterday.

It says a number of petrol bombs were thrown towards journalists gathered to report on a parade in the Creggan area of the city, and a media crew was chased from the area by a group wearing balaclavas.

In a statement, the union says “this type of behaviour has no place in a democratic society”, and described it as a “depressing development” just weeks before the anniversary of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving under the influence

2 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hero_color_Derry_and_Strabane
News, Top Stories

NUJ strongly condemns harassment of reporters and photographers in Derry

2 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Top Stories

15% drop in new electric vehicles being registered in Donegal

2 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in Derry on suspicion of driving under the influence

2 April 2024
Swan Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child left traumatised after being knocked off bike by dog in Swan Park

2 April 2024
Launch sponsor photo - Mc Elhinneys
News

Mc Elhinney’s Department Store Named Official Sponsors of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards 2024

2 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube