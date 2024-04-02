Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Public meeting to discuss consistent pressure on Donegal’s healthcare service

A public meeting to discuss the consistent pressure on Donegal’s healthcare service is taking place tomorrow.

It’s in response to concerns from staff at Letterkenny University Hospital, paramedics and patients.

Elected public representatives and local election and European election candidates are being urged to attend the meeting tomorrow evening at 7pm at the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny to outline how they plan to address the widespread issues.

The meeting’s organiser, Emma told the Nine til Noon Show that it’s clear there is a complete lack of resources to provide adequate care for people in Donegal:

