Business Matters, Ep 189: Irish Food Awards, broadband survey findings, and business support clinics

In this episode of Business Matters with Chris Ashmore we’ll hear about Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, which is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland.

Numerous Donegal firms have been successful in the past and many will enter again this year. Chris has been speaking with Fallon Moore, Events Coordinator, about the process, the blind tasting by judges, and the benefits from the publicity.

There is also an interview with Ronan Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer of fibre broadband network operator Siro, about research regarding broadband usage by businesses and a warning about a switch off of copper broadband which could have serious implications for some Donegal businesses.

And we’ll also hear from Philip O’Kennedy, business advisor with the Local Enterprise office in Donegal about the latest Business Support clinics that are coming up, both online and in person.

