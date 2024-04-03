Donegal couple claim €1 million special Lotto prize

An anonymous Donegal couple has come forward to claim the special Easter €1 million Lotto Plus Raffle prize.

The winning ticket was bought at Doherty’s Centra in Moville, Co. Donegal to win the massive amount.

The couple told National Lottery HQ they initially thought they had won €500, but when we saw the shop’s announcement, they were fairly certain they had won the big prize.

They added Easter was a bit of a blur, and they didn’t let the ticket out of their sight until the Claims Department opened.

******************

Full statement –

Two life-changing wins claimed following Bank Holiday weekend draws

Dublin Daily Million player scoops top prize of €1 million during second time EVER to play the game

Donegal couple enjoy €1,000,500 win after special Lotto Plus Raffle

The four day weekend proved to be even more enjoyable than usual for National Lottery players with the Bank Holiday bringing not one but two massive wins for players around Ireland.

An online player in Dublin got their weekend started by having a go at playing the Daily Million game on the National Lottery app.

“I had €1.50 left in my online wallet so I decided sure I might as well buy a ticket for the 9pm draw. The night before was my first time to ever even play the game so Friday night was my second go. After the draw, I got the email to say that I had won big so of course I logged in to have a look at my account. I was in no way expecting to see €1 million looking back at me. The absolute shock took over, I was screaming and jumping up and down and just staring at the screen to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. Talk about a serious case of beginners luck!”

Meanwhile, Saturday night’s Lotto draw saw a special Lotto Plus Raffle event guarantee that one player would win a boosted prize fund worth €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 Raffle prize. A Donegal couple were amazed to see their Raffle number announced as the big winner. They purchased their winning ticket at Doherty’s Centra in Moville, Co. Donegal to win the massive amount.

“I scanned our ticket on my phone straight after the draw and got the message to contact the National Lottery. We could see that our Raffle number was drawn so we knew that we could have at least won €500 but when we saw the shop announcement, we were fairly certain that it had to be us. It’s the first time I have ever said that a long Bank Holiday was too long as we spent it waiting eagerly for the Claims Department to reopen to confirm the win.”

“Easter has been a bit of a blur to be honest as this was in no way how we expected to be spending the past few days. I was terrified to let the ticket out of my sight all weekend so I kept it on me everywhere that I went. We’re still in total shock so we’ll have to let the win sink in before we make our plans.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.