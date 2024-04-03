Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Dungloe to Maghery road partially closed to complete road works

The road between Dungloe and Maghery will be blocked for a time today to facilitate the finalisation of essential road works.

The Quay Road will close until 12 noon at Tubberkeen for 600m.

A temporary diversion in place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Dungloe to Maghery road partially closed to complete road works

3 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Information campaign needed to dispel myths around electric vehicles – AA Ireland

3 April 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

3 April 2024
Pauric Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town to contest local elections

3 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

roadworks
News, Top Stories

Dungloe to Maghery road partially closed to complete road works

3 April 2024
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Information campaign needed to dispel myths around electric vehicles – AA Ireland

3 April 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

3 April 2024
Pauric Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town to contest local elections

3 April 2024
school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Soc Dems propose plan to tackle teacher recruitment and retention crisis

3 April 2024
Bowden family RIP
News, Top Stories

Funerals of Donegal mother and two daughters taking place today

3 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube