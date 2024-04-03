Dungloe to Maghery road partially closed to complete road works

The road between Dungloe and Maghery will be blocked for a time today to facilitate the finalisation of essential road works.
The Quay Road will close until 12 noon at Tubberkeen for 600m.
A temporary diversion in place.
