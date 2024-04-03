Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

Four people have escaped serious injury following an arson attack on a house in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze broke out at a property in the Winters Grove area shortly before 3:45am.

It’s believed the fire was started after flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of the house.

Extensive damage has been caused to the interior of the property.

The four occupants of the house were treated at the scene by for smoke inhalation.

Detective Inspector Winters has described the incident as ‘extremely reckless’ which could have had very serious consequences.

An investigation is underway, and police are appealing to anyone who may have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.