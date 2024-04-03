Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

Four people have escaped serious injury following an arson attack on a house in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze broke out at a property in the Winters Grove area shortly before 3:45am.

It’s believed the fire was started after flammable liquid was poured through the letterbox of the house.

Extensive damage has been caused to the interior of the property.

The four occupants of the house were treated at the scene by for smoke inhalation.

Detective Inspector Winters has described the incident as ‘extremely reckless’ which could have had very serious consequences.

An investigation is underway, and police are appealing to anyone who may have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

3 April 2024
Pauric Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town to contest local elections

3 April 2024
school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Soc Dems propose plan to tackle teacher recruitment and retention crisis

3 April 2024
Bowden family RIP
News, Top Stories

Funerals of Donegal mother and two daughters taking place today

3 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four people escape serious injury after arson attack in Omagh

3 April 2024
Pauric Kennedy
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Donegal Town to contest local elections

3 April 2024
school
News, Audio, Top Stories

Soc Dems propose plan to tackle teacher recruitment and retention crisis

3 April 2024
Bowden family RIP
News, Top Stories

Funerals of Donegal mother and two daughters taking place today

3 April 2024
angrianan
News, Top Stories

Man in court following alleged assault and endangerment incident at Grianán of Aileach

3 April 2024
Buncrana to Bridgend and Newtown Greenway
News, Top Stories

Public invited to have their say on Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway

3 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube